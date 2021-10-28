Growing herbs and spices are easy for any garden

One of my favorite things about writing this column is meeting passionate plants people who enthusiastically share their knowledge. Quite often, it’s these people that make me a better gardener.

The experience and expertise of others has always fueled my passion for learning more and discovering a deeper layer to my livelihood. And having no formal education in botany or horticulture, I tend to get tripped up sometimes when I delve into certain gardening topics.

One such cloudy gardening subject lies within a generalized term — growing herbs and spices. Sure, we all grow them in our gardens, but do we know the difference between the two? And are we growing spices or herbs or both?

Surry County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer and author Tasha Greer has the answers to these questions, as she’s recently published a book on spices. “Grow Your Own Spices” is a deep dive into the specialty of growing beloved culinary staples, which it turns out is delightfully simple and a little complex.