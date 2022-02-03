Hellebore are common plants in our area and offer seasonal blooms

One of the greatest parts of my livelihood is being surrounded by plant geeks. I often feel like a plant guru when talking to friends who don’t know a pansy from a petunia, but I don’t feel I’ve achieved the status of plant geek quite yet. Life goals, right?
My network of plant geek friends, colleagues and community are the ones who regularly educate me on the simplest of topics, often blowing my mind about a plant that I thought I knew well. My latest lesson has been on hellebore, which are way more complex than I thought. And although I don’t feel quite geeky enough to fully dissect the full species lineage of hellebore, I thought it timely to at least talk about the common species we find in Piedmont gardens.
Hellebore are a common plant in our area, perfect for areas of the garden that are plagued with dry shade. From December through mid-spring, hellebore open their buds to give a little light and life to our frozen gardens.
It’s not uncommon to see woodland areas where hellebore have spread and naturalized, fraternizing amongst themselves to create a sea of hybrid bloom color. Other hellebore species are more tame, creating tidy mounds in the garden that grace us with blooms during the coldest months of the year. It’s safe to say, though, that all hellebore are lovely additions to our gardens, fulfilling the welcomed role of both evergreen groundcover and winter color.
Hellebore fall into one of two groups — acaulescent and caulescent. Acaulescent hellebore species do not have stems and caulescent hellebore do have stems. Acaulescent are arguably more common among home gardens, as they’re the ones most readily grown and available at nurseries and garden centers. Caulescent are definitely available but are generally seen at specialty growers and niche garden centers.
Acaulescent hellebore species include Helleborus niger, Helleborus orientalis, Helleborus viridis, Helleborus purpurascens and Helleborus atrorubens. A deep dive into all of these species can get technical and plant geeky very quickly (and I’m not familiar with them all). So for the sake of this column, I’ll focus on Helleborus niger and Helleborus orientalis.
Helleborus niger is commonly referred to as Christmas Rose because of the time it blooms. In our area, this timing usually rings true, as they typically open their buds late December into January. The blooms of Christmas Rose are usually white with yellow stamens, which often fade to pink. The species name comes from the Latin word niger, which means black, and refers to the black roots of the plant.
Helleborus orientalis are the most commonly grown and planted hellebore species, and are usually the tenants of the large naturalized swaths I described earlier. According to Juniper Level Botanical Garden, Helleborus orientalis “are actually complex hybrids involving an array of acaulescent species. These plants are correctly called Helleborus x hybridus.” This is no doubt because of the rambunctious nature of this hellebore species to reseed and hybridize themselves.
Helleborus orientalis (Helleborus x hybridus) is referred to by most as Lenten Rose. This is also pinned to bloom time, as most bloom around the time of Lent — February through March. The vastly diverse and often unpredictable color of the Lenten Rose’s blooms are what draws most gardeners to the plant.
Ranging in colors of red, white, purple, green and maroon, the shades and patterns of Lenten Rose blooms are spectacular. And it’s not just the color, as blushes and freckles are often part of the unique variations found throughout the species. There are also double flowering hybrids and some that are tinted so deep purple that they’re practically black.
I’m working on filling in two areas of my home garden with Lenten Rose. The small divisions I’ve planted the last few years are doing well, but haven’t yet started to throw their seeds around. My goal is to have the dry shade under two mature trees to have an evergreen carpet of hellebore. Of course, it’s a process, not an event.
Now a little insight into caulescent hellebore. Caulescent hellebore species include Helleborus foetidus, Helleborus lividus and Helleborus argutifolius. Of these, Helleborus foetidus is the most common, which is the one I’ll examine.
Helleborus foetidus is also known as stinking hellebore, because of the unpleasant odor of its crushed leaves and flowers. Foetidus is derived from fetid, which is Latin for “stinking.” I’ve got a couple of them in my garden, but until writing about it now, I’ve never taken the time to tickle my nostrils with its olfactory stench. I can confirm that its flower hasn’t much odor, but its leaves do have an offensive scent. Not exactly something I would bottle into a perfume.
Stinking hellebore have tall bloom stalks, which are covered in bell-shaped flowers in winter. These tall bloom stems are very distinct and noticeably different that acaulescent species, which typically hover right over the foliage. The ones in my garden are just now opening their buds and the flowers will persist into March. The flowers are pale green with a light blush and are very abundant. The foliage of stinking hellebore is also different than many acaulescent species, as it has finer, more slender lobed leaves.
Perhaps these descriptions answer a few questions about the mystery that shrouds hellebore. They’ve been a mysterious plant for a long time, which breeders are only now starting to fully understand.
I thinks it’s fun to take deep dives into plant classification and nomenclature, as it lifts the veil of confusion about different species and growth habits. Plus, talking to plant geeks is always a learning experience.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University.