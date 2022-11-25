 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Historic West End Holiday Homes Tour is next weekend

Homes tour

The Historic West End Holiday Homes Tour will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4.

The tour will visit homes dating back to the 1880s that will be festooned with holiday decor.

The tour begins at Joymonger's Barrel Hall, 480 W. End Blvd., Winston-Salem, where you can pick up a program and buy or pick up tickets.

Guests should wear masks while inside the homes.

Tickets are $20 through Dec. 2 at tinyurl.com/bddzhx9e or $25 the day of the event. Children 11 and younger are free.

Visit historicwestend.org.

Moravian star 

Learn how to make a traditional Moravian star ornament at one of two upcoming workshops at Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem.

Materials will be provided. Guests should bring scissors. Attendees will take home a completed 4.5-inch Moravian star.

The one-day workshops will 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10.

The cost is $25 per person and registration is required.

To reserve your spot, contact Frank Brown, call 336-397-7586 or email frankb@cityofws.org.

For more information, call 336-924-8191 or visit historicbethabara.org.

— Staff Reports

