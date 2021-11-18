Holes in your maple tree? Here’s the likely culprit

A maple tree stands just outside my window, serving as a convenient perch for chickadees, titmice, nuthatches and other birds that fly back and forth to feeders placed there. I love watching as the leaves turn from green to orange to gold at this time of year.

But this maple has an uncommon feature. It has many tiny holes surrounding the trunk, holes that aren’t randomly placed, but are arranged in row after horizontal row. The holes are about the diameter of a pencil and are roughly half an inch apart.

The rows begin about 2 feet from the base of the tree and can be 2 feet apart or as close as a few inches as they progress up the trunk until they stop near the first large branches. The holes were drilled by birds whose name could as easily be an insult in a B-grade Western movie. Yellow-bellied sapsuckers drill them to feed on the sap that oozes to the surface of these pits, or sap wells.

The hundreds of sap wells on my maple were drilled by sapsuckers over the many winters they spent here. Sapsucker pits sometimes damage or even kill some trees, but I have seen many very old but still apparently healthy trees ringed with pits as well.