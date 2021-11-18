Holes in your maple tree? Here’s the likely culprit

A maple tree stands just outside my window, serving as a convenient perch for chickadees, titmice, nuthatches and other birds that fly back and forth to feeders placed there. I love watching as the leaves turn from green to orange to gold at this time of year.
But this maple has an uncommon feature. It has many tiny holes surrounding the trunk, holes that aren’t randomly placed, but are arranged in row after horizontal row. The holes are about the diameter of a pencil and are roughly half an inch apart.
The rows begin about 2 feet from the base of the tree and can be 2 feet apart or as close as a few inches as they progress up the trunk until they stop near the first large branches. The holes were drilled by birds whose name could as easily be an insult in a B-grade Western movie. Yellow-bellied sapsuckers drill them to feed on the sap that oozes to the surface of these pits, or sap wells.
The hundreds of sap wells on my maple were drilled by sapsuckers over the many winters they spent here. Sapsucker pits sometimes damage or even kill some trees, but I have seen many very old but still apparently healthy trees ringed with pits as well.
Of the 233 species of woodpeckers around the world, only four are sapsuckers and all four are found in North America. The yellow-bellied is the only sapsucker found in Eastern North America. A white stripe on the folded wing distinguishes sapsuckers from all other woodpeckers in our area.
Sapsucker bills are not much different from the bills of other woodpeckers. They are chisel-shaped and function like chisels, prying away bark to get at insects and insect larvae that burrow into the wood. But sapsucker tongues are different from the tongues of other woodpeckers.
Some woodpeckers have barbed tongues, that spear insect larvae and then help extract them, while sapsuckers have tongues with brush-like bristles. The bristles help soak up sap and transport it to the bird’s gullet.
Another feature of woodpecker tongues is their length. The tongues are unusually long so they can extend into insect tunnels to nab their prey. The the birds’ tongues are attached either in one of the eye-sockets or within their nasal cavities and wrap around the inside of the skull. When the bird is feeding, muscles extend the tongue well past the tip of the bill to reach the prey.
Sap wells require a little maintenance if birds are to continue to use them. Left unattended, the sap at the surface of the wells will harden. To prevent this, sapsuckers will revisit the wells daily to keep the sap flowing.
Other birds, including hummingbirds, will feed on sap at the wells, and sapsuckers fend off the interlopers, guarding the sap for themselves.
But sapsuckers don’t feed on sap alone. Far from it. The sap wells extend into the trees’ living tissues, and the birds ingest some of these nutrients, as well. Insects and their larvae comprise a significant portion of their diet, too.
In addition to the yellow-bellied sapsucker, there are six more species of woodpeckers in the northwest Piedmont. They are the downy, hairy, red-bellied, red-headed and pileated woodpeckers, and the northern flicker. Of these, all are year-round residents except the sapsucker which is present only from October through April. So, now’s the time to watch for them — perhaps as an occasional visitor to your suet feeder.
