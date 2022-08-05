Homework: Class on seed diversity scheduled

Q: I live with my grandmother and uncle. When she passes away, my uncle told me that he is going to inherit the house. He says he wants to put it in my name for some financial reason. He is a broke jerk I want nothing to do with. Although my decision is already to have nothing to do with him, I would like to know exactly what it would mean if the house is mortgage-free and clearly given to him, and I let him put it in my name.