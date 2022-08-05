Homework: Class on seed diversity scheduled

A free Arboretum Adult Education Class will be from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at Walnut Hall at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
The topic will be diversity of seeds in the plant world.
Bill Deck, a Forsyth County Extension Master Gardener volunteer, will lead this presentation that will explore seed germination, seed dispersal, dormancy, diversity and interesting facts about seeds.
Registration is required at go.ncsu.edu/forsyth-eventbrite by Aug. 9. Space is limited.
For more information, call 336-703-2850.