Homework: Class on seed diversity scheduled

Seeds

Make sure you label leftover seeds with the name of the plant and the date.

A free Arboretum Adult Education Class will be from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at Walnut Hall at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.

The topic will be diversity of seeds in the plant world.

Bill Deck, a Forsyth County Extension Master Gardener volunteer, will lead this presentation that will explore seed germination, seed dispersal, dormancy, diversity and interesting facts about seeds.

Registration is required at go.ncsu.edu/forsyth-eventbrite by Aug. 9. Space is limited.

For more information, call 336-703-2850.

