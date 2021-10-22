 Skip to main content
Homework: Friday, Oct. 22
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

Judy West will present the program, “Doug Tallamy’s Keystone Plants and Why They are Important to Us”.

Keystone species insure a healthy ecosystem. This program will identify the term “keystone” and the main keystone species in our area.

West is a retired elementary art teacher with a love of the natural world and its amazing intricacies. She served as chair of the Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society for three years.

To register visit ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.

