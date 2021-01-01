Homework: Native plant group to have virtual meeting

The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6. Judy West, a society member, will present “Asexuality Through Promiscuity.” She will share her exploration into flowering plants’ sex lives and their partners as she points out that plants cover the whole spectrum of possibilities.

West will review these possibilities and how and why it might matter to gardeners and conservation-minded individuals. She is a retired elementary art teacher who has been interested in plants from a young age.

After purchasing a home, her interest in plants and the natural world took off.

For more information or to register for the meeting, go to ncwildflower.org or email nancy@ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.

