Plant sale to benefit Master Gardener volunteers

The Forsyth County Extension Master Gardener volunteers will have their spring plant sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5 and 6 Sale at The Arboretum at Tanglewood Park.

Plant types that will be available include annuals and perennials, flowering shrubs and trees, native plants, milkweed, herbs and vegetables.

The plant sale is one of the major fundraisers for the program. Proceeds will benefit The Arboretum and Gardens at Tanglewood and the adult gardening lecture series at Tanglewood.

Cash and checks only will be accepted.

For more information, call 336-703-2850.