Homework: Wetlands group to meet

Wetlands group to meet

The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Sept.1.

Kristie Gianopulos will speak about “Wetlands in North Carolina,” including describing the functions of wetlands and talking about wetland types and their associated plant species.

Gianopulos is a co-founder and board member of the Carolina Wetlands Association and has worked as a wetland scientist for the N.C. Division of Water Resources for the past nine years.

She co-authored the book Guide to Common Wetland Plants of North Carolina with Milo Pyne and Karen Kendig.

Gianopulos also worked as a wetland and endangered species consultant for 12 years in Florida where she obtained her master’s degree in herpetology.

To register visit ncwildflower.org or email triadco@ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.

