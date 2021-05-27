Houseplant hospitality provides pruning, repotting, cleaning, more

Many gardening chores are laborious, sweaty, annoying and unpleasant. Weeding under the midday sun, fighting tangled hoses and moving heavy stones all immediately come to mind. But despite being generally rotten, these chores are necessary to support our love of gardening.

Not all garden chores feel like chores, though, and some days, we relish in what we “have” to do to benefit the health of our hobby. I recently had such a day, which I found to be the most soothing, meditative time I’ve spent in my garden in a while. I had a houseplant spa day — which left my year-round plant companions feeling beautiful, relaxed and rejuvenated.

My seasonal routine includes rotating about 20 houseplants out of my home and onto the screened porch. With this spring’s mild temperatures, this process has turned into a bit of a roller coaster, as I had to shuffle them all more than once because of frigid nights. But now, the weather is settling into summer mode, and I figured it was time to devote a whole day to pampering these plants that bring me immense joy.

My houseplant regimen includes cleaning, pruning, re-potting and fertilizing. Each step gives me a chance to give each aloe, philodendron and dracaena the much needed TLC they deserve.