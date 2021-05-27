Houseplant hospitality provides pruning, repotting, cleaning, more

Many gardening chores are laborious, sweaty, annoying and unpleasant. Weeding under the midday sun, fighting tangled hoses and moving heavy stones all immediately come to mind. But despite being generally rotten, these chores are necessary to support our love of gardening.
Not all garden chores feel like chores, though, and some days, we relish in what we “have” to do to benefit the health of our hobby. I recently had such a day, which I found to be the most soothing, meditative time I’ve spent in my garden in a while. I had a houseplant spa day — which left my year-round plant companions feeling beautiful, relaxed and rejuvenated.
My seasonal routine includes rotating about 20 houseplants out of my home and onto the screened porch. With this spring’s mild temperatures, this process has turned into a bit of a roller coaster, as I had to shuffle them all more than once because of frigid nights. But now, the weather is settling into summer mode, and I figured it was time to devote a whole day to pampering these plants that bring me immense joy.
My houseplant regimen includes cleaning, pruning, re-potting and fertilizing. Each step gives me a chance to give each aloe, philodendron and dracaena the much needed TLC they deserve.
I think cleaning the foliage of our houseplants is something we may not always think about, but it’s important for optimal health. During the winter months, I’m not able to give my houseplants overhead watering, aside from the occasional spray bottle mist. So when they’re moved outside, each plant is given a shower with the rain wand, complete with a gentle foliage scrub to knock off any dust. This cleaning process also gives me a good opportunity to visually inspect for scale, insects or any other issues the plant may have.
Pruning a houseplant is usually very minimal, just depending on the type of plant and its growth habits. I have one arrowhead plant that is constantly in need of attention, as withered, yellow stems are quickly being replaced by new growth. Spent bloom stems on peace lilies should be pulled out, along with tattered leaves. Many plants also develop brown tips, which can be pruned off to freshen them up for the new season.
I sometimes give a hard prune to my fiddle leaf fig, as it tends to get a little leggy during the winter. Pruning off a foot or more of this plant will stimulate new growth and beautiful fresh foliage. By the time cold weather comes again, my fig always looks amazing.
Re-potting houseplants is one of my most enjoyable garden chores, even though I don’t get the opportunity to do it every season. Many houseplants are content with being a little root bound, and can thrive for years in the same pot. But when it’s time to step up to a bigger container with fresh soil, I look forward to the opportunity.
Until recently, I had several dish gardens that have thrived for several years. Each dish garden has four to five small plants, most of which are low-light and super carefree. It became apparent this winter, though, that they were starting to get crowded and a bit unhappy. So after pulling them apart and potting them individually, I now seem to have twice as many houseplants as I did this time last week.
This dish garden purge was a good thing, though, even if I exponentially beefed up my potted plant collection. I was able to use a glut of beautiful glazed and clay pots that have been collecting dust for years. I also was able to give new life to these plants, which have given so much to me.
Fertilizing is the last thing I do during my spring houseplant hospitality day, and it’s always the icing on the cake. Leading up to my houseplant care session, I try to let all my plants get a little on the dry side. This way the liquid feeding is optimized. I feed all my foliage and blooming plants with slow-release granules and liquid fish emulsion.
Osmocote is a common slow-release granular fertilizer, but there are many brands and formulations. The one I’m using now is a 15-9-12. It will last up to six months. Liquid fish emulsion is wonderful fertilizer for houseplants, helping to feed the soil and stimulate new growth. Because it’s stinky, I always wait until my plants are outdoors to liquid feed with fish fertilizer.
If you haven’t already, I highly recommend you set aside some quality time with your houseplant collection. Most of us keep houseplants because they bring us joy in some form or another, so it’s only fair to give them the attention and TLC that they deserve. You may even find that it becomes your favorite garden chore.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.