How to attract busy contractors to your home remodel

Williams says he enjoys working with new customers, but the referral network supports his business.

"That base supports about seven full-time employees right now," he says. "I know that was there before this boom, so I'm pretty sure after the boom we'll have that referral base."

You might also use your real estate agent. Williams says about half of his referrals come from agents.

Be patient and nice

For Williams, summer is the busy season and demand starts to drop in the fall; last year, however, he stayed busy through the end of the year. Renovation timelines could be delayed by backlogged city permit requests, a shortage of subcontractors and backordered materials.

Christina Starmer, building contractor at CenterBeam Construction in Jacksonville, Fla., says she returns every customer's call, but acknowledges that not all contractors do.

"I think it's really important to be extremely kind to the customers and call them back, but the customers right now are just extremely frustrated because they can't get anyone to pick up the phone," she says.