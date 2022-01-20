Indoor-grown microgreens allow you to get your hands dirty during winter

Winter brings us a host of lulls and pauses that allow for much needed rest and a break from the garden. I wrote last week about embracing this time of rest, and using it to plot our course for the coming season. But if you tend to get stir crazy before the winter relents, there’s a great way to get your hands dirty by dabbling with an indoor microgreen garden.
Microgreens are a simple and easy way to get your gardening fix, even in the dead of winter. One of the most easy edible crops, microgreens simply have to sprout and form leaves before you can harvest and enjoy. January into March, I start to crave leafy greens, so this is the perfect way to get some fresh crunch on your plate.
The term microgreens doesn’t pertain to just one type of plant, but is a blanket term that refers to the immature seedling stage of many different types of leafy greens. Herbs, beets, broccoli and kale can all be grown as microgreens, as can dozens of other types of plants. Growing a particular type of plant as a microgreen simply requires it be harvested soon after the first set of leaves (cotyledons) are formed.
Microgreens can be grown year-round, indoors or outdoors, and have a quick turn-around time, if you want to keep a steady rotation going. The materials required are minimal and the seed can be diverse and very cost effective. Many seed companies sell microgreen seed in bulk, so you don’t have to purchase it in small quarter ounce packs.
Obviously, growing indoors poses a few more challenges than growing outdoors in warm weather or in a greenhouse. But it’s very doable if you have a bright sunny spot to place your growing trays. A grow light is also very helpful for growing microgreens and will speed up the growth of your seedlings. A simple T5 bulb will do the trick, which is what most small grow light kits use.
The materials you’ll need for growing microgreens include growing trays, humidity domes, soil, a spray bottle for misting and seeds. Other than the seeds, all of these materials can be improvised to some extent, which I’ll explain.
The trays you grow your microgreens in can vary widely and are available new from a nursery or re-purposed from things you might have around your house. If you’re using nursery flats, look for trays that have solid sides and bottoms, both with and without drainage holes. You’ll need one tray to plant your seeds in, which needs to have drainage. You’ll also need a tray underneath it to serve as a saucer and hold water.
Using a humidity dome is very important for growing microgreens indoors. The dome is placed over the seed tray to act as a greenhouse, allowing the seeds to sprout and keeping warmth and humidity in. Growing kits are perfect for growing microgreens because they typically include growing trays and a humidity dome.
When it comes to growing trays, you can reuse something you already have instead of going out and purchasing brand new materials. Plastic food takeout containers are perfect, because they already have the dome attached. Tupperware-type food containers are excellent candidates, as well, which can be used with plastic wrap to create a humidity dome. Drainage holes can easily be punched into the bottom of the trays, too.
The soil and spray bottle are pretty self-explanatory. The soil needed to grow microgreens isn’t one particular mix or special blend. Any type of potting mix or seed starting mix will do. Keep in mind that each batch of microgreens you grow will require a tray of fresh soil because of the dense root development of the seeds. But each spent tray of soil can be composted and will quickly break down.
A spray bottle is necessary, because microgreen seeds demand a gentle water source. Overhead watering from a faucet or watering can can easily disturb the seeds, causing them to float. Misting provides the microgreens ample moisture without sacrificing seeds.
Seeds are widely available from most any seed company, either online, in a catalog or in the store. Johnny’s Selected Seeds has an excellent selection of microgreens that includes mixes and dozens of types of plants that can be grown for their tender young shoots.
So now that you know what materials you’ll need for growing microgreens, all that’s left is learning the process. This process is simple, fast and fun and can provide a new crop of harvestable microgreens in as little as two weeks.
Start by filling up your trays with moistened soil. Moistening your soil before filling up your trays will speed up the seed germination process. Fill each tray with about 1 to 2 inches of soil, making sure to lightly tap it down to even it out. Scatter your seeds on top of the soil, thick but not stacked. (Depending on what you’re sowing, the seed packet should give you directions).
After you’ve sown your seed, sprinkle a thin layer of soil over top of your seeds and mist with a spray bottle. Cover with a humidity dome or plastic wrap for a couple of days, until the seeds sprout and start to grow. Once the seeds sprout, the trays can be uncovered and placed in a sunny location or under grow lights. The trays should be misted regularly.
The microgreens are ready to harvest when they’re an inch or so tall, after the first set of leaves form. Harvesting them with a pair of kitchen shears works the best, cutting them close to soil level. Most microgreens won’t regrow, so once one batch has been harvested, another can be started.
The rinse and repeat cycle of microgreens is a wonderful component to winter gardening. With the outdoor landscape in a state of dormancy, it’s so nice to have something inside to cultivate and watch grow. The steady supply of nutritious leafy greens is an added bonus, making microgreens the perfect winter crop for anyone.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.