Indoor-grown microgreens allow you to get your hands dirty during winter

So now that you know what materials you’ll need for growing microgreens, all that’s left is learning the process. This process is simple, fast and fun and can provide a new crop of harvestable microgreens in as little as two weeks.

Start by filling up your trays with moistened soil. Moistening your soil before filling up your trays will speed up the seed germination process. Fill each tray with about 1 to 2 inches of soil, making sure to lightly tap it down to even it out. Scatter your seeds on top of the soil, thick but not stacked. (Depending on what you’re sowing, the seed packet should give you directions).

After you’ve sown your seed, sprinkle a thin layer of soil over top of your seeds and mist with a spray bottle. Cover with a humidity dome or plastic wrap for a couple of days, until the seeds sprout and start to grow. Once the seeds sprout, the trays can be uncovered and placed in a sunny location or under grow lights. The trays should be misted regularly.

The microgreens are ready to harvest when they’re an inch or so tall, after the first set of leaves form. Harvesting them with a pair of kitchen shears works the best, cutting them close to soil level. Most microgreens won’t regrow, so once one batch has been harvested, another can be started.

The rinse and repeat cycle of microgreens is a wonderful component to winter gardening. With the outdoor landscape in a state of dormancy, it’s so nice to have something inside to cultivate and watch grow. The steady supply of nutritious leafy greens is an added bonus, making microgreens the perfect winter crop for anyone.

