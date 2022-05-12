Industrious chickadees work hard to provide food, shelter for their young

A few fluffy clouds were all that interrupted a robin's egg blue sky on a day that delivered all of springtime’s promise.

A light breeze gave a gentle stir to the trees and birdsong filled the air. Towhees, cardinals, and a song sparrow were among the year-round residents first getting in the mood, followed by a black-throated blue warbler and a vireo, migrants just arriving. The red-eyed vireo’s eyes are always red, not just after a long overnight flight, but you can be certain that it was very tired and hungry after such an ordeal.

If you’ve ever watched a bird sing, you can’t help but wonder at all the energy they put into it. The wonder is all the greater when you recognize that red-eyed vireos and cardinals, among others, seem never to stop singing. It’s no surprise, then, that for many songbird species, all the work of nest-building and incubation of the eggs is left to the female.

My contemplation of birdsong was interrupted when a strand of silk caught the sunlight, an inchworm dangling from the end. The inchworm appeared to float in the air, but in fact the silken strand which was attached to a leaf another 10 feet above, was of its own making.

Floating 10 feet above the ground gives the tiny larva a measure of safety from earth-bound predators such as chipmunks and squirrels. While not normally thought of as predators, these common rodents and even the tiny white-footed mouse won’t pass up the handy packet of protein represented by an inchworm. These mammals may overlook an airborne caterpillar, but aerial predators are another matter, and a chickadee suddenly arrived on the scene to snatch this tiny morsel from space.

It quickly found a handy perch and began tenderizing the inchworm with biting motions of its bill. This serves to both make the morsel easier for a nestling to digest and to avoid that annoying sense of a wriggling worm in your throat as you’re trying to swallow it.

After a few quick pinches rendered the inchworm lifeless, the chickadee darted into a nearby nest box nearby with scarcely a hesitation in its wing beats.

The nest box was constructed for brown-headed nuthatches that frequent these woods, but five years after I put it in place, it continues to be shunned by its intended occupants.

As much as I would like nuthatches to take up residence in the box, I’m not disappointed that it’s used by chickadees.

The chickadee didn’t stay inside the nest box very long, but left, having delivered the inchworm to one of four nestlings, each one demanding to be fed non-stop day after day.

The time between hatching and leaving the nest is 16 to 19 days for chickadees and during that time, the parents will feed each of the nestlings just once an hour on the first day after hatching up, increasing to six times each hour as they approach fledging. Over a day with 12 hours from sunrise to sunset, that’s 72 feedings a day for each nestling.

That would be easy enough if sunflower seeds were an adequate diet for nestling birds. A couple of bird feeders stand nearby, feeders visited many times a day by the parent chickadees.

Songbirds can’t deliver water to nestlings, so, unlike sunflower seeds, which are very dry, the food that the parents feed their young must have a high moisture content, and caterpillars have just the right combination of water and nutrients, the right package of fuel and hydration to enable the rapid growth of nestling birds.

So here’s to all those hard-working mothers out there, feathered and otherwise, and thanks for all those meals lovingly prepared, wriggling or not.

