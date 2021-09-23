It's the time of year to start saving seeds and spreading mulch

This time of year, I’m brazenly reminded of some very important chores that need to be addressed in my garden — saving and spreading. To be more specific, I’m talking about saving seeds and spreading mulch.
It should come as no shock that these chores need to be done as the season is winding down, but I’ve found that if I’m not paying attention, I sometimes miss the window.
Whether it’s perennials, annuals or vegetables, you can easily gather seeds from many different plants. Seed saving works best with heirloom or open-pollinated plants, because the plant will stay true to its type. Saving seeds from hybrid vegetables can be a crap shoot, though, as the seeds can produce traits from both or either parent plant.
When it comes to my vegetable garden, I usually only save seeds from some handed down “greasy back: beans. I almost always grow hybrid cucumbers, squash, peppers and tomatoes, so I don’t take the time to collect and dry those.
I will wholeheartedly admit that I’m not the world’s most diligent seed saver. But when it comes to certain plants, I do try to take advantage of their free gift of seeds and spread the love around my garden. On the other hand, there are some plants I collect seeds from simply to keep them from reseeding in the garden. Either way, collecting and saving seeds can help you expand your garden and build your seed bank.
Letting certain perennials go to seed can be great for a few years, but it can quickly become weedy if they aren’t reigned in. Take Aquilegia (Columbine) for example. This cheerful, spring-heralding perennial has the potential to be a tame and tidy perennial, if it weren’t for its penchant for tossing its seeds everywhere. Instead, columbine has a reputation for being quite unruly, especially our native Aquilegia canadensis.
Clipping their seed pods before they open and scatter is the key to keeping columbine in check, though. A small plant will produce hundreds of tiny seeds, giving you an endless supply, which can be scattered in new areas, started in pots or saved for later plantings.
Many other perennials are self-seeders and will stay tidy if their seed heads are clipped. Baptisia, coreopsis, poppies, echinacea and milkweed are all generous with their seeds, and make for easy gathering. While you’re cutting back and tidying perennial beds in the fall, use the time to collect seeds.
Once you collect your seeds, dry them appropriately (newspaper and cardboard trays work well), and store them in airtight containers. Some native plants need a stratification period, which requires them to be chilled or heated. Before you sow your seed, research this process. And, speaking from experience — make sure to label them well. Finding mystery seeds in the freezer is never any fun.
Spreading mulch is another chore I like to tackle in the fall. There is never a bad time to spread mulch, but autumn has always been my target season for a couple of reasons.
Early to mid-fall, I start to notice how thin my mulch has gotten. This observation comes on the heels of hot, dry summer weather, where I can sometimes even see established shrubs drooping after a stint of drought. A fresh, thick layer of mulch always helps to hold in the moisture, taking stress off plants.
I am also a solid proponent of “leaving the leaves” when the trees shed their canopy in autumn. I like to rake a layer of fallen leaves in my beds and around all my trees, then top them with a thick layer of hardwood mulch. Waiting until late fall to spread mulch allows me to get this extra layer of organic material underneath.
Mulching in the fall is the equivalent of adding an insulating blanket over the roots of new and established plants. It’s the finishing touch to “putting the garden to bed,” as many would say. And since I like to do a lot of landscape planting in the fall, it only makes sense to follow that with a top dressing of mulch.
And perhaps the most important reason that I mulch in the fall, is the availability of the mulch I want. I buy mulch in bulk, and prefer course, single ground hardwood. This mulch lasts considerably longer than other mulches, saving money, time and plants in the long run. If I wait until spring, the availability is almost always low, and I have to settle for what I can find.
Of course, there several other garden chores to think about as cooler fall weather settles in, but seeds and mulch are always on my radar first. So give your garden a gander and see if you may need to clip some seed heads or inspect the thickness of your mulch. Chances are you’ll find that both need attention.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.