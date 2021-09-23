It's the time of year to start saving seeds and spreading mulch

Spreading mulch is another chore I like to tackle in the fall. There is never a bad time to spread mulch, but autumn has always been my target season for a couple of reasons.

Early to mid-fall, I start to notice how thin my mulch has gotten. This observation comes on the heels of hot, dry summer weather, where I can sometimes even see established shrubs drooping after a stint of drought. A fresh, thick layer of mulch always helps to hold in the moisture, taking stress off plants.

I am also a solid proponent of “leaving the leaves” when the trees shed their canopy in autumn. I like to rake a layer of fallen leaves in my beds and around all my trees, then top them with a thick layer of hardwood mulch. Waiting until late fall to spread mulch allows me to get this extra layer of organic material underneath.

Mulching in the fall is the equivalent of adding an insulating blanket over the roots of new and established plants. It’s the finishing touch to “putting the garden to bed,” as many would say. And since I like to do a lot of landscape planting in the fall, it only makes sense to follow that with a top dressing of mulch.