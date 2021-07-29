Korner’s Folly to hold Historical Herbs and Flowers program

For the Historical Herbs and Flowers program, Korner’s Folly will partner with the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden to present a wide array of material. The program will be broken down into three distinct portions, all of which will expose participants to the historical significance of Victorian era herbal practices and floral arranging.

“We’re going to divide into three groups and cycle through some stations,” Ritz said. “I’m going to lead a guided tour of the historic house. I’ll talk about Victorian medicine and medicinal herbs, and what were the everyday household uses of herbs in the Victorian era.”

As Ritz leads participants from room to room, she’ll explain how herbs were used in the kitchen, the bath or food cellar. She’ll also illuminate design elements throughout Korner’s Folly which nod to gardens of the Victorian age, depicting flora and desire for more exotic plants.

“We’re going to talk about what herbs people would have used in their bath water, in their perfume, in their cooking, preventative medicine and treating symptoms,” Ritz said.