Korner’s Folly to hold Historical Herbs and Flowers program

Continuing education and deep dive explorations are both part of perpetuating any craft, career or hobby. Gardening is no different. Attending educational seminars can help us hone our gardening skills and learn new techniques.
Due to the seasonal slow down, wintertime is typically when we see horticulture seminars, conferences and symposiums scheduled — but workshops are usually common throughout the year. And what better time to attend a workshop, than in the sweltering dog days of summer.
There’s an interesting event happening next week in Kernersville, which is sure to engage and entertain any gardener or history buff. Korner’s Folly, a historical Victorian house museum in the heart of Kernersville, is hosting a Historical Herbs and Flowers program. The program is part of their Victorian Parlor Series, which features educational talks, hands-on engagement and curious conversations.
Suzanna Ritz, Operations and Programs Manager for Korner’s Folly explained that the parlor of a Victorian era home was the social hub, the center of entertaining, and a place where guests could gather in comfortable conversation.
“The concept of the parlor is a very Victorian one,” Ritz said. “You would invite guests to gather under the roof of an inspiring host and you would be exposed to something new, something creative, something maybe unknown, exotic or foreign. You would have an experience with a group of people. So that’s where we’re taking our ques from for this program.”
For the Historical Herbs and Flowers program, Korner’s Folly will partner with the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden to present a wide array of material. The program will be broken down into three distinct portions, all of which will expose participants to the historical significance of Victorian era herbal practices and floral arranging.
“We’re going to divide into three groups and cycle through some stations,” Ritz said. “I’m going to lead a guided tour of the historic house. I’ll talk about Victorian medicine and medicinal herbs, and what were the everyday household uses of herbs in the Victorian era.”
As Ritz leads participants from room to room, she’ll explain how herbs were used in the kitchen, the bath or food cellar. She’ll also illuminate design elements throughout Korner’s Folly which nod to gardens of the Victorian age, depicting flora and desire for more exotic plants.
“We’re going to talk about what herbs people would have used in their bath water, in their perfume, in their cooking, preventative medicine and treating symptoms,” Ritz said.
Feverfew, for example, was used during the 1800s to treat fever, arthritis, and headaches. Wormwood was perhaps grown for its intoxicating effects, as it was used in the distillation of absinthe. Lemon balm was used during the Victorian era in soaps and facial cleansers. Lavender was a common herb used in creating floral boutonnieres — which were also referred to as nosegays or tussie-mussies.
The other two components of the Historical Herbs and Flowers program are hands on, using the very same herbs and flowers that were commonly grown and utilized during the late 1800s. For these hands-on portions, staff from the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden (PJCBG) will take the lead.
Adrienne Roethling, PJCBG Director of Curation and Mission Delivery will guide participants in creating a ‘tussie mussie’ out of fresh herbs and flowers. Josh Williams, PJCBG Garden Manager will speak on the uses of Victorian era herbs and help participants create a sachet of dried herbs.
Also known as a nosegay, a tussie-mussie was a floral arrangement commonly worn on the breast (or sometimes carried) during the Victorian era, to ward off the stench often found on city streets. It was a common thought of the time that disease was spread through bad smells — so having a herbal bouquet at quick reach was necessary to stay healthy.
In preparation for the workshop, the PJCBG has harvested and dried a selection of herbs. Their dried selections will include rosemary, fennel, horehound, wormwood, and feverfew.
“Currently we have herbs drying in our stairwell, tons of them,” Roethling said. “Not everything that we’ve dried is in the (PJCBG) herb garden, so we’re going to bring other samples of herbs.”
Participants will have a large selection of fresh herbs and flowers to chose from, too. A few include thyme, basil, button marigolds, Roman chamomile, yarrow and woad. Many of these fresh herbs will also be available in pots for purchase.
This workshop is a great marriage of resources between Korner’s Folly and the PJCBG. Between the eccentric history of Korner’s Folly and the ever-evolving garden design of PJCBG, participants and garden enthusiasts will get a taste of past and present.
“We’re excited not only about this program, but continued collaboration,” said Ritz. “We’re always trying to think of ways to work together, to cross pollinate and share resources.”
The Historical Herbs and Flowers Program at Korner’s Folly will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7. The program will be inside the historic house and outside on the north and south porches. Tickets are $30 and includes a historic house tour and all supplies. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information or to register, call Korner’s Folly at 336-996-7922 or visit their website at kornersfolly.org. Korner’s Folly is at 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
PHOTOS: Korner’s Folly Historic Herbs and Flowers program
