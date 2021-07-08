Korner's Folly to have herb, flower program

Q: A year and a half ago I listed a parking space for sale with a real estate agent. When the listing was about to expire, I relisted it for six months. Last week I got a request from the agent to list it for another year. I instead opted for three months and she had a fit. She demanded that I renew for a year. When I resisted, she said that she didn’t want to work with me anymore and that I should send the cancellation fee of $350 to her office.