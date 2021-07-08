Korner's Folly to have herb, flower program

Herbs, flowers
Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville, will present Historical Herbs & Flowers from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7.
The program, part of Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor series, is presented by Farmer’s Feed & Seed in collaboration with the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden.
During the Victorian era, the parlor was the social center of the home, offering a comfortable place to gather under the roof of an inspiring host, partly for amusement and partly to gain new experience or knowledge through conversation.
The program will be inside the house during the tour and on the north and south porches for the hands-on portion.
Tickets are $30 at kornersfolly.org/events/victorian-parlor-series-historical-herbs-flowers and include all supplies needed. Tickets are limited to 30 people and are non-refundable; the program will be held rain or shine.
