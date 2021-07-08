 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Korner's Folly to have herb, flower program
0 Comments

Korner's Folly to have herb, flower program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Herbs, flowers

Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville, will present Historical Herbs & Flowers from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7.

The program, part of Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor series, is presented by Farmer’s Feed & Seed in collaboration with the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden.

During the Victorian era, the parlor was the social center of the home, offering a comfortable place to gather under the roof of an inspiring host, partly for amusement and partly to gain new experience or knowledge through conversation.

The program will be inside the house during the tour and on the north and south porches for the hands-on portion.

Tickets are $30 at kornersfolly.org/events/victorian-parlor-series-historical-herbs-flowers and include all supplies needed. Tickets are limited to 30 people and are non-refundable; the program will be held rain or shine.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid customs here to stay for your post-pandemic wedding day

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Seller questions cancelation fee after disagreement with agent
Home & Garden

Seller questions cancelation fee after disagreement with agent

Q: A year and a half ago I listed a parking space for sale with a real estate agent. When the listing was about to expire, I relisted it for six months. Last week I got a request from the agent to list it for another year. I instead opted for three months and she had a fit. She demanded that I renew for a year. When I resisted, she said that she didn’t want to work with me anymore and that I should send the cancellation fee of $350 to her office.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News