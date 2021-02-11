Kovels: 18th century glass bottles featured labels covered in glass for permanence

Glass bottles were expensive packages for alcoholic drinks and other liquids, including many beauty products, by the late 1700s. But makers liked to give products a permanent label, not just a pasted, handwritten or printed paper label. So bottles were made with a thin layer of glass that was heated to cover the label and adhere it to the bottle permanently. Other less decorative bottles were made with the product name captured in the mold.

A label under glass couldn't fall off, get damaged or become illegible, so they were favored by apothecaries, the drug stores of the past. Many of these glass-covered labels were handwritten with the Latin names of medicines using fancy style gold-leafed letters. Glass Works Auctions featured milk glass barber bottles in an auction that included this American circa 1880-1900 barber bottle. It has a shaker top and a label under glass with the name "W.L. Doremus, Bay Rum" surrounding the head of a girl in a colorful bonnet. Highest bid, $222.

Q: I was given a three-piece 1850s bedroom suite by a friend just before he passed away. He told me it was from Germany and that it was shipped around the southern tip of South America via schooner ship. It was bound for California just as the gold rush was beginning. Part of the story is that it was in the San Francisco Opera House onstage during the 1906 earthquake. Enrico Caruso was due to perform in the opera "Carmen." I was wondering if you could assist me in selling the suite as I have no one to leave it to that would know the importance and value of what they had, and I would hate to see it just trashed. It's in good shape considering how old it is and how many times it has probably been moved.