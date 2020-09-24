Kovels: 200-year-old egg-cup frame fetches $1,625 at auction

Q: A dessert set consisting of a serving plate and four dessert bowls and underplates was handed down to me through the family. The dishes are hand-painted with different flowers. The backs are stamped with a star over "RS" surrounded by a garland, and under that, "Germany." I'm going to divide some things among children and grandchildren and would like to know something about this set, when it was made, and if it has any value other than sentimental.

Answer: This mark was used by Reinhold Schlegelmilch at his factory in Tillowitz, Germany, from 1914 to about 1945. The factory sold both decorated porcelain and undecorated porcelain that was decorated by other factories, shops or home workers. Retail value of your dessert set, about $100.

Q: In the 1950s and '60s we received Top Value Stamps for buying items at grocery stores, gas stations, drugstores and variety stores. The stamps were then pasted into a "Saver Book." Stamps came in three sizes: singles, 10s or 50s, and each page of the book held 50 single stamps, five 10s or one 50. Full books could be redeemed for items offered in the Top Value catalogs. Do these stamps have any value today?