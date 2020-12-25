Kovels: An antique carriage might be just the gift for a New Year's baby

A: Catalina Island and its town, Avalon, were still recovering from a fire when, in 1915, it was bought by William Wrigley Jr. as a place for spring training for his baseball team, the Chicago Cubs. He learned about red clay there that could be used to make pottery. So in 1927, he built a factory to make bricks to use in the buildings that replaced fire-damaged ones. By 1937, the factory was making decorative tiles and pottery using the name Catalina. The best pieces were designed by artists who hand-painted plates and vases and even signed their names on the bottom of the piece. The red clay gave special qualities to the glazes, so although other companies used the name Catalina, their pottery was less desirable. Unfortunately, sometimes pieces today are attributed to the wrong Catalina pottery. The Wrigley pottery was sold to Gladding McBean and Co. in 1937, and the wares were made on the mainland with the Catalina mark. Gladding McBean is now part of the Wedgwood Group. The early red clay pieces are the most wanted. Look carefully for any chips that may show the red, not white, clay. Large hand-painted pieces can sell for $1,000. Utilitarian pieces of dinnerware can be under $100.