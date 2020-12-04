Kovels: Antique bank modeled after dog from movies

This vintage bank is easy to date. It is a type of tin bank that is no longer popular, and the dog decorating the front was a comic cartoon star from the 1920s to the 1940s. This is the first famous Bonzo.

A live dog by that name became famous in the movies years later. Bonzo was first pictured in a British comic strip in 1922, but the bank was made in Germany by Saalheimer & Strauss. The company made toys, especially cars and motorcycles, until it was bought in 1936. The toys had an oval mark with two overlapping S letters on top of the word Success. There are two similar versions of the bank; a poem explaining how to deposit money is on the front of one type but not on the other.

Bertoia Auctions sold this mechanical bank for $1,800.

Q: I bought the Michael Jackson "Thriller" album when it came out. Upon receiving it, I wrapped it in plastic and it has remained that way for all these years. Can you give me a value on it?