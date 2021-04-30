Kovels Antiques: A German company used coal-burning kilns to make ceramics

A: Gustave Bock, a cigar maker in Cuba, began putting paper bands with his signature on them on his cigars in the 1830s. By 1855, most other cigar makers were also banding their cigars to advertise their brands and their “superior” qualities. Collecting cigar bands was popular in the early 1900s but isn’t as popular now. The pictures on the bands and their condition determine value. Elaborate designs, colorful images, embossing or gold trim add value. Look for dealers or auctions that sell cigar-box labels and other tobacco-related collectibles. Some cigar bands sell for up to $80. Your albums of bands would sell for more in a cigar advertising auction. If the cigar bands are pasted to the pages, they are almost worthless.

Q: I’d like to find the value of an antique German Bible that belonged to my grandmother. The cover is wood and leather with metal clasps. It says “Heilige Schrift” on the front. The pictures in the Bible have parchment covering them. Can you tell me what it’s worth or where I can investigate further?