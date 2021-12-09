Kovels Antiques: Andirons were often called 'firedogs,' maybe because they looked like dogs lying beside the fire

A: Roland W. Reed (1864-1934) did portrait and landscape photography and is known for his photos portraying life as it was before Indian tribes were moved to reservations. He opened a studio in Ortonville, Minnesota, in 1899 and later opened a second studio in Bemidji. He sold his studios in 1907, moved several times, and began photographing Native American tribes in nearby areas. He also took promotional photos for the railroads and national parks. Reed won a gold medal for “pictures of an educational and historic value” at the 1915 Panama-California Exposition, where his photos were displayed in the Indian Arts Building. Some of his photos were made in limited editions. Some have been reprinted. Some sell at auction for prices ranging from $50 to a few hundred dollars or even $2,000. If the photos are not in good condition, they will sell for much less.

Q: With the holidays coming up, I am pulling out the Fiesta dinnerware that I first began buying at flea markets 20 years ago. I was wondering if regular Fiesta ware is worth a lot of money. I don’t plan on selling it because I love it, but I am curious.