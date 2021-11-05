Kovels Antiques: Antique poster could have been made for early 1900s Olympics

Style, rarity and condition determine price. An S.H. Ransom & Co. cast-iron parlor stove patented in 1847 and elaborately embossed with pictures of royalty on the front and warriors on the sides, in perfect condition, was offered for sale for $2,450. Other S.H. Ransom & Co. parlor stoves have sold for $375 to $400. A source for information and repair of old stoves is Good Times Stove Co. (goodtimestove.com). Other sources can be found in Kovels.com.

Q: Would there be any interest in a five-piece cherrywood furniture ensemble consisting of a loveseat, platform rocker, armchair and two straight chairs? It’s been in the family since the 1890s. The wood framing is beautiful. Does it have any value?

A: Furniture in good condition will sell. Pieces by a famous maker sell for the highest prices. Look for a maker’s mark or label on the underside of the furniture. If you find a maker’s name, search online to see what the furniture sells for. Large, heavy pieces in styles that aren’t popular are harder to sell. They usually do better in a house sale, which attracts multiple buyers. You can contact a local antiques dealer to see if they can sell your furniture. If they aren’t interested and you have to sell it yourself, consider donating it to a charity instead. They will usually pick it up, and you can take a tax deduction for the value of the furniture.