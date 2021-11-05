Kovels Antiques: Antique poster could have been made for early 1900s Olympics

This 1894 poster could have been made for an Olympic event in the early 1900s or well into the 20th century. Tandem bicycling was a Summer Olympics event in 1908 and then again from 1920 to 1972. Two-rider teams raced for 2,000 meters on tandem bicycles. In 1908, 34 riders from seven countries took part. France won the gold medal. In 1972, the last year before it was dropped, the event included 28 riders from 14 nations. Tandem bicycle races are still part of the Paralympics.
This antique bicycle advertising poster sold for $6,600 at Poster Auctions International. It pictures a pair of riders on a tandem bike racing from Earth toward the stars. The prophetic poster was created by Ferdinand Lunel (1857-1933), known best for his humorous drawings.
Q: I have a Victorian cast-iron parlor stove that belonged to my grandparents. It’s impressed “S.H. Ransom & Co., Albany.” It has four short legs and is decorated with ornate raised designs. The top decorative piece is broken. Can you give me any information about this stove, the maker and possible value? Is there anyone who restores cast-iron stoves?
A: Albany, N.Y., was the heart of the stove industry in the United States from about 1820 to 1870. At one time, there were about 350 stove manufacturers in Albany and nearby Troy, N.Y. Samuel H. Ransom and John F. Rathbone established a foundry in Albany in 1840. They parted ways in 1844, and S.H. Ransom & Co. was started in 1845. The company made wood, oil, coal and gas stoves. It also made cookware. The company was in business until at least 1887.
Style, rarity and condition determine price. An S.H. Ransom & Co. cast-iron parlor stove patented in 1847 and elaborately embossed with pictures of royalty on the front and warriors on the sides, in perfect condition, was offered for sale for $2,450. Other S.H. Ransom & Co. parlor stoves have sold for $375 to $400. A source for information and repair of old stoves is Good Times Stove Co. (goodtimestove.com). Other sources can be found in Kovels.com.
Q: Would there be any interest in a five-piece cherrywood furniture ensemble consisting of a loveseat, platform rocker, armchair and two straight chairs? It’s been in the family since the 1890s. The wood framing is beautiful. Does it have any value?
A: Furniture in good condition will sell. Pieces by a famous maker sell for the highest prices. Look for a maker’s mark or label on the underside of the furniture. If you find a maker’s name, search online to see what the furniture sells for. Large, heavy pieces in styles that aren’t popular are harder to sell. They usually do better in a house sale, which attracts multiple buyers. You can contact a local antiques dealer to see if they can sell your furniture. If they aren’t interested and you have to sell it yourself, consider donating it to a charity instead. They will usually pick it up, and you can take a tax deduction for the value of the furniture.
Q: My mom lives in Colorado and has some furniture that she believes may be worth money, and she would like to have the pieces appraised. I’m helping her, but I’m not sure what to look for when looking for an appraiser. Can you provide me with some guidance?
A: First decide what kind of appraisal you need. If you want a written appraisal, with details about the age, maker and condition included, you can contact one of the major appraisal organizations: American Society of Appraisers (isa.appraisers.org), Appraisers Association of America (appraisersassociation.org) or International Society of Appraisers (www.isa-appraisers.org). They list qualified appraisers by area and specialty. You can also browse or search for appraisal services on Kovels.com. Tell the appraiser you want to know the market value of the furniture.
Appraisals for insurance purposes or for estate taxes usually require further documentation, and the value might be different. Be sure to ask what the charges are before hiring someone. If you just want an idea of what the furniture will sell for, a verbal appraisal by an antiques dealer in your area might be enough. Choose someone who is not a potential buyer. If the furniture includes pieces that will sell for $1,000 or more, contact an auction house to sell them. They will probably get the highest prices.
Current prices
Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.
Chrome cocktail shaker, Gaiety, cylindrical, inset black enameled bands on bottom and lid, flared finial, fitted strainer, Chase Brass & Copper Co., 1930s, 11¼ inches, $50.
Nautical, ship’s model, schooner yacht Atlantic in 1903, hull, planked deck, three masts with rigging and cloth sails, on stand with plaque, 32-by-37½-by-7½ inches, $185.
Jewelry, cufflinks, muses’ heads, flower-form headdresses, carved 14K yellow gold, art nouveau, ¾-by-½ inches, $220.
Sterling-silver tray, golfer carrying clubs in center, wearing knickers and soft cap, flag, fence and trees in background, oval, beaded edge, marked, Unger Bros., 10 inches, $335.
Lamp, airplane, two propellers, blue glass, white painted stripes, curved chrome base, c. 1940, 12 inches, 13-inch wingspan, $530.
Amphora pottery bowl, reticulated gilt rim with flowers in relief, elongated stems, blue matte glaze, folded-in rim, red “Turn, Teplitz” mark, 3¼-by-6¾ inches, $750.
Picture, watercolor on paper, “Address to the Sons of Temperance,” dedication to “Mr. John Myles,” urns with flowers, fluted columns, text with fancy lettering, red-and-yellow border, grain-painted frame, 1800s, 15¼-by-11¼ inches, $810.
Toy, Godzilla, Shogun Warriors, green, yellow finger- and toenails, claw launches, tongue flashes to pretend flame, original box, Mattel, 1977, 21-by-8¾ inches, $900.
Shaker basket, maple, ash and pine, yellow paint, four-finger seam, copper tacks, flattened arched stationary handle, late 1800s, 7-by-11-by-8 inches, $1,125.
Furniture, blanket chest, pine, six-board, crease-molded sides, chip-carved edges, shaped cutouts, Massachusetts, early 1800s, 22½-by-43-by-17½ inches, $4,065.
