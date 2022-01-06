Kovels Antiques: Antique toys appeal to the young and young-at-heart

Antique toys, especially those that move and make noise, are popular with both young and old, and many are very expensive. Advertising toys bring back special memories and are wanted by those who collect advertising and those who want toys.

This car with “Moxie” on the side is in mint to good condition. It is a rare blue version of an 8-inch-long tin toy car with a man on a horse in a Moxie jacket and cap driving a Moxiemobile. It sold for $2,600 at a Morford’s auction in Cazenovia, New York.

Moxie was a drink introduced in 1885, two years before Coca-Cola. It claimed to be a health drink and was flavored with bitter herbs. The taste was so strange that people said you had to be brave to drink it. So by 1930, the word “moxie” become a slang term for brave or daring, and “He had a lot of moxie” became a common saying. The company was purchased by Coca-Cola in 2018.

Q: Are there any buyers for Aurene glassware from Steuben Glass Works? My great-grandfather and my grandfather both worked as glass blowers and designers for Steuben in Corning, New York, and I own several beautiful pieces.