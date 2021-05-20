Kovels Antiques: Auctions are good places to find an interesting decoration for a room

When decorating a room, it's fun to include something out-of-the-ordinary. Perhaps you can find an unusual lamp or a modern painting, or a piece of furniture in a unique style. Try something new and go to an auction to see what is selling.

Neal Auction Company's recent auction was selling different styles of antique furniture, including a Campeche chair. It looked a lot like some modern chairs, but it had a single piece of leather curved to make the back and seat on a simple wooden frame. The back was tipped just enough to make it a perfect place to nap. The legs were upside-down capital C's, one on each side with a center stretcher. It was a perfect conversation piece.

The name "Campeche" comes from its use in the city of Campeche, Mexico, where it was popular in the late 18th century. Historians thought the name came from campeche wood, but most were made of mahogany. Looking up the chair's history takes talent because it is also called a "Spanish chair" or a "butac" (a shortened form of other words, "butaca" or "boutaque," used for the chair). Some call it the "planter's chair." Thomas Jefferson had one of these chairs he called a "Campeachy."