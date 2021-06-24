Kovels Antiques: Barbers used special figural chairs for children during their early haircuts

Little boys are often terrified when they are taken for a first haircut. All those high chairs, strange men and flashing scissors. So for generations, some barbers have had special figural chairs for children. The most popular is probably a horse.

There are barber chair collectors who have enough room to display them or antique lovers who buy one adult chair and keep it in a home bar or library or even living room to use. But those who dream of having a barber’s chair must remember it weighs several hundred pounds and will be hard to move to another location, especially up or down stairs. The special large metal chairs with the hydraulic parts also may need repair.

Today, the most remembered names of barber equipment are Kokens or Belmonts, but one of the oldest is Emil J. Paidar Company from Chicago. It was the leading barber chair company from the early 1900s to the late 1950s. The company chairs were copied by other makers. In the late 1950s, Belmont merged with Takara Chair Sales Company of Japan. Takara started by 1921 and opened in New York in 1959. The new company joined Koken in 1969.