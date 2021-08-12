Kovels Antiques: Before neon, businesses had to use identifiable signs to designate their trades

Q: I got a Hummel figurine called “Lost Sheep” at an estate sale. It’s marked with a bee over the letter “V” above “Goebel, W. Germany.” The numbers 68/0 are embossed on the bottom. Can you tell me how old it is and if it has any value?

A: The mark on your figurine is called the “Last Bee” mark. It’s sometimes listed as “TMK 5.” It was used from 1972 until 1979. Collecting Hummel figurines was popular several years ago, but interest declined in the late 1990s. Most sell for low prices, although a few rare figurines sell for hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars. You can check online sites to see what the figurine is selling for, but remember, most are asking prices. It doesn’t mean they will be able to sell them for that price. Try to find “sold” prices to get an idea of value. We’ve seen online prices for the Lost Sheep at $35 to $60 and a few not sold for up to $135.

Q: Did Tiffany ever make desk sets? I think I own one. My parents believe it is from the 1920s. What is it worth?

A: During the late 1880s, Louis Comfort Tiffany had a New York firm that he later named Tiffany Studios. Tiffany Studios produced more than 15 different patterns of desk sets. A set had at least nine pieces: blotter ends, inkstand, pen tray, paper rack, paper knife, rocker blotter, memo-pad holder, stamp box and calendar.