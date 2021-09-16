Kovels Antiques: Book characters are often used as models for toys because kids are already familiar with them

Comic characters are often used as models for toys, because they are already favorites of children. One group of toys was based on children’s books by Palmer Cox (1840-1924), an author who was born in Quebec, Canada, and lived in Panama and San Francisco as a railroad contractor and carpenter.

Around 1874, he began to study drawing and write and illustrate stories. Cox published his first Brownies in 1879. They didn’t become well-known until 1883, when they were printed in St. Nicholas Magazine. The Brownies were in many magazines, including Ladies’ Home Journal and a tobacco journal. Most Brownies were in books of humorous verse, comic strips, story books and even on a cigar box label. The Kodak Brownie camera, introduced in 1900, was named after them.

There were many different Brownies, all men. Each Brownie has a personality and trade, and was dressed appropriately for his job. You can see Uncle Sam, a policeman, Chinese man, Irish man, sailor, Indian, and even a man in a top hat among the figures in the game of ten pins. Each figure is 12 inches high, made of lithographed paper over wood. The object of the game is to knock down the pins. But all Brownies liked to make mischief. They were all good, strong and jokers. They traveled and did good deeds, but only harmless tricks with no damage. It was lucky to have a Brownie in the house even though you can’t see him.