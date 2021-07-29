Kovels Antiques: Carved and painted wooden figures of saints were used as devotional images and artistic objects

Q: I’d like to know the value of a silver basket that sat in the middle of our dining-room table when I was a child. It has a ruffled edge, rope-twist swing handle and allover flower decoration. The bottom is marked “James W. Tufts, Boston, Warranted, Quadruple Plate,” the letter “T” in a star and “2768.” I’m 89 years old and would like to know more about it before I pass it on to my niece.

A: James W. Tufts, the owner of three pharmacies, made equipment for soda fountains, including silver-plated parts. By 1875, he was also making silver-plated tableware. He held several patents, including one for “Ornamental Designs on Britannia and other Soft Metals” granted in 1885. Designs were made by pressing the soft metal into a hand-carved mold or die to produce a design that imitated more expensive engraving. Tufts died in 1902, and the company was out of business before 1915. The pattern number indicates you have a fruit basket. These were sometimes called “bride’s baskets,” because they were often given as wedding presents. Most had glass liners to protect the silver from the acid in fruit. Some silver plate bride’s baskets sell for about $25.