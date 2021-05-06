Kovels Antiques: Cave a liquers and tantalus are both about cocktails, but at different times

Q: I’d like information about a “Marine Band” harmonica. It says “M. Hohner” over a wreath with a picture of a man’s head in it. It reads “A440” on the front and “C” on the back. The trademark, two hands holding a circle with a six-point star and the words “GESETL.” and “GESCH.” in the circle, is on the other side. It also shows medals or coins with names of cities and dates from 1871 to 1881. How old is it? What is it worth?

A: Matthias Hohner was a clockmaker who began making harmonicas in Trossingen, Germany, in 1857. “GESETL.” and “GESCH.” are abbreviations for the German words meaning “protected by law” (trademarked). The years shown on the harmonica are for awards. Hohner started making the Marine Band harmonica in 1896 and is still making it. Your harmonica is in the key of C. The designation “A440” was added in the 1930s to show that it is tuned to the International Pitch Standard. Your harmonica probably was made before World War II. Hohner has made over 1 billion harmonicas, including 40 different models of Marine Band harmonicas. Most old harmonicas sell for $10 or less.

Q: I have several calendar plates in mint condition from the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. How can I find out how much they are worth and how to sell them?