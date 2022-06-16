Kovels Antiques: Ceramic bird whistles have been around sinCE 1000 A.D. in Central America

People have been captivated by bird songs for centuries. At some point, clever artisans realized that whistles could not only imitate birds, but they could also be made to look like birds.

Ceramic bird-shaped whistles have been made for hundreds of years all over the world. Examples dating to about 1000 A.D. have been found in Central America. Were they made as bird calls? Musical instruments? Toys?

This whistle, which sold for $2,006 at Conestoga Auction Co., was made in 19th-century Pennsylvania of redware clay. Today, inexpensive mass-produced bird-shaped whistles are made of ceramics, metal or plastic. The 20th century Italian company Alessi put a red whistling bird on the spout of a stainless steel tea kettle, creating an icon of modern design.

Q: I bought a beautiful cobalt blue bottle at a house sale for $10. It is 7 ½ inches tall and has a clipper ship embossed on one side with the word “Franklin” underneath, and an eagle holding arrows with “TWD” underneath the eagle. Did I get a bargain?

A: Early bottles (before 1800), historic flasks, free-blown bottles and early 19th-century decorative decanters are rated just like any fine early glass. Age, rarity, color, quality, condition and appearance are the important factors. There are several flasks being sold online as a “Cobalt Blue Vintage Embossed Franklin TWD Clipper Ship, Eagle Bottle Flask.” It’s impossible to tell without looking at it to see if yours is old. But it does look like you got a bargain. What appears to be the same bottle is selling for $20 to $30.

Q: My twin boys were each given restored vintage tractors. They were too difficult to pedal and were only used once. They’ve been hanging in my garage for decades. Are they worth anything? They’re red and have “Murray Trac” decals.

A: Metal farm toys have recently experienced renewed interest by collectors. Major farm equipment manufacturers made replicas of their models as toys for children in the paint colors associated with their companies. The condition and level of detail on the toys affect the value. Pedal tractors have recently sold from $90 to $3,500. There are collectors who will buy the tractors in any condition for usable parts.

Q: My father was a writer, and I just was tempted to buy a light blue Sears “Tutor” typewriter in its original case for $35 that reminded me of his typewriter. Are typewriters collectible?

A: Yes, they are very popular collectibles right now. People love the “retro” way of writing and maybe seeing a typewriter reminds them of their parents or grandparents. Christopher Sholes, an American mechanical engineer born in 1819, is credited with inventing the first practical modern typewriter in 1866. Five years later, after dozens of experiments, Sholes and his associates produced a model like today’s typewriters. The Sholes’ typewriter keys jammed easily. To solve the problem, he and an associate split up keys for letters commonly used together to slow down typing. This became today’s standard “QWERTY” keyboard. I hope you bought that Sears typewriter. I have seen exact same ones being sold for $180 and higher.

Q: In my grandparents’ basement, I recently found an old iron. My grandma had attached a tag, labeling it a European box iron from 1900. What can you tell me about it?

A: Box irons have handles and pointed fronts. They were shaped like the electric and steam irons used today. They had shallow boxes and had fitted “slugs” or “heaters,” slabs of metal that were heated in the fire and inserted into the base. By the turn of the 20th century, irons were heated by liquid gas, alcohol, gasoline or electricity. Unfortunately, some of the liquid-fueled irons blew up. The electric iron was patented in 1882 but was not in general use until about 1915. Your iron is an interesting historical piece and is worth about $70 in good condition.

Q: I used to love visiting my favorite aunt’s house and looking at all her treasures. I loved the “porcelain ladies” she collected. When she passed away, I inherited my favorite. I know she is a Royal Doulton lady from 1965. She has a blue dress with stars on the skirt and a ruffled white collar. Can you tell me a little about my figurine?

A: The Royal Doulton figurines made by Doulton and Co. after 1902 were made to sell in gift shops. Most of the figurines were sentimental, lovable, beautiful ladies from a more romantic century. You have a 1965 Royal Doulton “Fragrance” figurine, HN 2334. Royal Doulton ladies were so popular in the 1960s to 1980s that they are still easy to find. They usually sell for about $35.

Current prices

Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.

Textile, apron, black metallic paisley and scroll design overall, hot pink, yellow, avocado green, stripes, one pocket, hot pink ties in back, mod style, 1960s, 16-by-40 inches, $25.

Advertising thermometer, Pepsi Cola, tin, mercury tube, bottle of Pepsi, Spanish text, Calidad, Cantidad, blue ground, made in U.S., 1940s, 16-by-6 inches, $180.

Roseville vase, Futura, thistle, embossed, mauve ground, pillow top, tapered six-sided foot, two buttressed handles, art deco, 4¼-by-6½-by-2⅜ inches, $325.

Furniture, chest, neoclassical style, wood, shaded and stippled blue paint, five graduated drawers with painted scroll borders, brass bail pulls, tapering reeded legs, 54-by-34 inches, $465.

Toy, sports car, Jaguar XK 120, convertible, metal, cream color, rubber tires with yellow hubcaps, friction mechanism, original box, Bandai, Japan, 9½ inches, $520.

Cameo glass vase, stylized birds flying over grasses, mottled brown over mottled yellow, bulbous, slightly pinched waist, flared rim, art deco, Halbrans, Le Verre Francais, 9¼-by-9¾ inches, $775.

Wristwatch, Rolex, Tudor, 18K gold, manual wind, square dial, face marked “Swiss Made,” gold link band marked “Rolex S.A.,” mid-20th century, 7 inches, $875.

Coin-operated machine, vending, Pulver Chewing Gum, One Cent Delivers A Tasty Chew, porcelain enamel, red, white letters, metal lattice window shows product, key, 1920s, 20½-by-8½-by-4 inches, $1,140.

Pair of garden lounge chairs, Della Robbia pattern by Salterini, wrought iron, bronze finish, leaf and vine crest, exaggerated shaped arms, large back wheels, front flared legs, adjustable back, 40-by-64-by-34 inches, pair, $1,500.

Sterling silver flatware, service for 12, Gorham, Melrose pattern, 60 pieces, $1,640.

