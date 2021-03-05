Kovels Antiques: Certain wood can help identify where chairs came from

Furniture made in America during its early days sometimes used expensive imported material such as mahogany with hardware from Europe. But local woods, such as pine, oak, walnut and cedar, iron and even paint were available and inexpensive. The use of a local wood helps identify furniture made in New Mexico, Louisiana and parts of Pennsylvania.

An early 19th-century ladderback chair from Louisiana was sold at a recent Neal auction. It was made of cypress wood, which is rot-resistant, hard and durable, has few knots, a light golden color, and, best of all, found near the furniture maker. The chair could also be dated from the shape of the stiles, rungs and its corn husk seat. Modern copies of this type of chair to be used outdoors are made of cypress because it lasts longer than other woods.

The ladderback chair sold in the auction is 32 inches high and a comfortable 17 inches deep. It sold for $427. Cypress furniture is still being used but mainly for outdoor and garden furniture.

Q: We’re interested in the value of an Erector set that was handed down to our sons about 35 years ago. It’s the 10½ Erector set and has a metal case, an instruction manual and all the pieces and motors. The case is slightly rusty. What do you think it’s worth?