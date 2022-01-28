Kovels Antiques: Clocks with moving eyes were popular around 1850

Most clocks have hands that move to tell the time, but a group of clocks that also had moving eyes were popular about 1850. Most of these figural iron clocks were made by Bradley and Hubbard of Meriden, Connecticut. A few others were made by Chauncey Jerome. The clocks are popular with collectors because they are so entertaining yet, because they are iron, hard to damage. Many were made to represent real people or animals.

This owl motion clock with green glass eyes that move back and forth in a silver-plated case sold in 2021 for $1,900 in a Morford’s auction. You might be able to find some other antique moving- or blinking-eye clocks. Look for John Bull (1858), the German Burgermeister, Topsey, the Admiral and a Continental Soldier. Twentieth-century clocks with moving eyes have been made of wood or plastic, and some modern versions feature cats, dogs or cartoon characters. But the clock with moving eyes that is most remembered because it was used in many nurseries for the past 79 years is the black plastic cat called the Kit-Cat Klock. It was first made in 1932, and new versions are still made.