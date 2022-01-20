Kovels Antiques: Coal scuttles were often used to hold more than coal by a fire

A: Avon has been in business under various names for 135 years. Its founder, David McConnell, was a traveling book salesman until 1886, when he decided to sell perfumes, calling his company the California Perfume Co. He mixed fragrances himself and hired women as sales representatives. Cleansers, powders and other cosmetics soon followed. The “Avon” name and logo was first used in 1929 on a cosmetics line. The company was renamed Avon Products, Inc., in 1939. After splits, sales and mergers, the company became New Avon LLC in 2016, and then The Avon Co. in 2021 as part of Natura, a Brazilian beauty products company. The figural bottles that contained Avon products were made in limited editions from 1965 to 1980 and were very popular collectibles for several years, but they are not as popular now. Most sell online for less than $10. Check “sold” prices on eBay and other websites to see what the bottles you have are selling for. If you don’t see exactly what you have, something similar will give you an idea of price range. It will take time to do the research if you have a large collection.