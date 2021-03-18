Kovels Antiques: Collecting varieties of glass bottles became popular at the end of the 19th century

A: Noritake porcelain was made in Japan by Nippon Toki Kaisha after 1904, and Noritake china is still being made. The lamp-and-wreath mark was used on bone china from 1967 to 1979. Noritake pieces sell from under $5 to over $100. Some patterns are more collectible than others and sell well. Old and rare patterns usually sell for more than newer patterns. You can check Kovels.com/prices or online sellers to see what pieces like yours are selling for.

Q: I have greeting cards, vintage cards and vintage postcards from all over the world. Many date back to the 1940s. They were my mother’s, and it breaks my heart to throw them away. They are all in good condition in boxes. Perhaps I could give them to a charity or try to sell them?

A: With that many cards, it would be difficult to sell them yourself. You would have to look up prices so you know what to charge, advertise the cards, pack and ship them, and set up a system to take the money. It’s easier to offer the entire collection to a dealer or an auction that sells vintage postcards and greeting cards at shows or online. The dealers will know what they can get for the cards and where to find buyers and will handle shipping and payment. Be sure to ask how much they charge for the services. They may offer to buy the entire collection outright or take just a few cards.