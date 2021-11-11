Kovels Antiques: Cornucopia vase is art pottery from the late 1800s

Q: I have two boxes with 50 matchbooks. Are they worth more individually or as a set in the box? Are the covers worth more with the matches or without them? If I want to sell them, are there restrictions on shipping matches?

A: Book matches were invented and patented by Joshua Pusey in 1892. He sold the patent to the Diamond Match Co. of America in 1894. Matchbook collectors are called “phillumenists.” There are local, regional, national and international clubs for collectors. The Rathkamp Matchcover Society is the world’s oldest phillumenic organization. The Society’s website, matchcover.org, lists swap meets and conventions.

Collectors look for unused matchbooks with old ads, travel themes and other subjects. If there is a swap meet near you, you can see what covers are selling for and you might be able to find a buyer. Don’t let someone pick out the best ones and leave you with a bunch that are not worth much and will be hard to sell. If you plan to ship your collection to a buyer, remove the matches before shipping.

Q: Can you tell me the value of a child’s rolltop desk made by Eastman Mfg. Co. in Union City, Pennsylvania? It’s 33 inches high and 21 inches wide. A sticker on the back has the manufacturer’s name and Sears Roebuck Co. as the “ship to” address. The desk has been in my family for 70 years.