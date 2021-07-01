Kovels Antiques: Cream of Wheat ad suggests serving it cold, despite the lack of evidence

Cream of Wheat, a cereal first marketed in 1898, is still a popular winter breakfast cereal. A trolley sign in a recent auction showed the picture of a box of Cream of Wheat and two children eating it from a bowl. The sign read, “Summer Favorite Served Cold with Fruit.” Was Cream of Wheat originally served cold? Most advertising, even today, promotes the use of the hot, cooked cereal for a winter breakfast.

Other popular cooked cereals — oatmeal, cornmeal, Ralston, Maltex, Farina and Wheatena — are like Cream of Wheat in that they could be eaten cold but are always advertised as hot cereals. When cold, some get hard and lumpy, but all could be a breakfast cereal, especially if fresh fruit is added. We searched the Internet and cookbooks and not one suggested that cold Cream of Wheat might be served at breakfast. Did the company have an advertising campaign that promoted it?

This sign could have been part of the advertising. The box is one used in the 1930s, though the clothes seem more like the 1940s. The trolley sign is 12½-by-22½ inches, made of cardboard or heavy paper, and in good condition. Someone is bound to buy it just for the memories of the cold, lumpy breakfast. Or maybe with a lot of maple syrup or bacon, it was a favorite cold breakfast.