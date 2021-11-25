Kovels Antiques: Detailed, wooden pig's head could have been advertising for butcher shop

Books were made with synthetic covers during World War I when leather was hard to get. The Little Leather Library eventually included over 100 titles of classics in the public domain. By 1920, more than 25 million books had been sold. Robert K. Haas, Inc., took over the company in 1924, and publication of new titles stopped. The books sell in lots or individually for about $2 apiece, depending on the title and condition.

Q: What is the value of an aluminum Christmas tree in great shape? It’s 5-feet tall.

A: Save your aluminum tree. It is worth over $400. Aluminum Christmas trees were popular in the 1960s. The wire branches, wrapped with narrow aluminum strips to represent “needles,” came in individual paper sleeves to protect them when stored. If the branches aren’t inserted into the sleeves end first when disassembling the tree, the “needles” get twisted and wrinkled. Since lights can’t be hung on the tree, aluminum trees were usually illuminated by a revolving lighted color wheel at the base.

The Aluminum Specialty Co. of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, made the first aluminum trees in 1959. Several other manufacturers made them in the 1960s and millions were made. Early trees had collapsible tripod bases. Trees were made in silver, gold and several other colors, but silver was the most popular. Reproduction and new aluminum trees have been made.