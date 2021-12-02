Kovels Antiques: Eggcups were hot items during the Victorian era

A: Three generations of the Willard family made clocks. Benjamin Willard learned how to make clocks and opened a workshop on his farm in Massachusetts in the 1740s, where his four sons, Benjamin Jr., Simon, Aaron and Ephraim, learned clockmaking.

The three older brothers opened shops in Boston: Benjamin Jr. in 1770, Aaron in 1785 and Simon in 1788. Simon was the most well-known and patented several inventions, including the banjo clock. Aaron, the maker of your clock, made hundreds of banjo clocks, shelf clocks and tall case clocks (another name for a grandfather clock). They sell at auctions for a few hundred to several thousand dollars.

If you’re thinking of selling your clock, you should contact an auction house that has had recent sales that include grandfather clocks or a shop that sells expensive clocks. The rotating dial with scenes adds extra value, so your clock should sell for a high price.

Q: Twenty years ago, I bought three sets of clothbound Japanese block print folders. One of them has a dealer’s note that says “Rikka Shinan (an introduction or a guide to the art of flower arrangement)” and “the date 1688.” All books consist of very thin parchment-type paper. Who would be interested in these, and what might they be worth?