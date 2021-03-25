Kovels Antiques: Experts can tell you the difference between spatter ware and sponge painted dishes

A: Collecting limited edition plates became popular in the 1970s, but interest has faded in recent years. Many collector plates sell for $10 or less. You can check prices on sites like eBay but be sure to check “Sold” prices. Asking prices are usually higher.

Q: While cleaning out an old root cellar, I found what seems to be a sample case of Texaco Oil products. There are 20 bottles with different liquids in them. The labels list the ingredients and have the Texaco logo on them. The logo is a white circle outlined in black with a red star and a green “T” in the middle of it. The bottles are 6 inches high and about an inch around and all have cork stoppers. Are they of interest or value to anyone?