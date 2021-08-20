Kovels Antiques: Figural tobacco jars were popular in the late 1800s to early 1900s

Singer’s Model 66 was one of its most popular machines, and millions were sold between 1902 and 1960. The Red Eye model has ornate red and gold decoration, including red ovals that look something like eyes. Some people want an old sewing machine for its decorative value or for the style and quality of the cabinet.

Some enjoy sewing on a treadle machine. The condition of the machine and the style of the cabinet determine value. Old sewing machines in good condition with an attractive cabinet can sell for a few hundred dollars. It’s easier to sell the sewing machine locally so you don’t have to ship it. Try advertising on local websites like NextDoor or Craigslist. A five-drawer cabinet Model 66 Red Eye sold on eBay for $210 with two bids.

Q: Those folding travel alarm clocks sometimes show up in thrift stores and flea markets. They are not used anymore, but are they worth collecting?