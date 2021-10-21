Kovels Antiques: Folk art can feature found objects, scrap pieces and more

Q: I had a friend who had a display cabinet filled with pink Depression glass. One day, the top glass shelf broke and fell onto the second shelf and then the bottom shelf. It was a disaster of broken glass. It got me thinking about Depression glass. Is it valuable?

A: Depression glass was very popular with collectors about 1950s through the 1980s. Depression glass is an inexpensive glass that was made during the 1920s and early 1930s in many colors and patterns by dozens of factories in the United States. The name “Depression glass” is a modern one for machine-made glass of the 1940s through 1970s. Prices vary, but large serving pieces are getting high prices in antique stores. We are sorry about your friend’s loss! He should have followed our tip. Glass shelves should be checked anytime you change what is displayed. Glass bends and can break when there is too much weight.

Q: I bought a painting of a lovely seascape that appears to be from the 1800s. That is all the information I received about it. It pictures a sailing ship, cliffs along the shoreline and a rising moon. The seascape looks English to me, but what do I know? I’m a girl who was born and raised in Nebraska! I would like your assistance in helping me find out more about it. I’d like to know where it might have come from, its possible artist, about when it was painted and a possible value.