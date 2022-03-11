Kovels Antiques: Frank Lloyd Wright shared his design talents with a hotel in Japan

The number 1876 isn’t the date. If your sculpture is an original Remington, the number indicates its place in the production sequence. Reproductions were sometimes numbered the way limited editions are marked. Original Remingtons sell for thousands of dollars. Some reproductions sell for several hundred dollars. If you take it to a museum, they should be able to tell you if it’s an original Remington or a good reproduction. An antiques shop that sells bronzes can estimate the value.

Q: Can I treat my grandmother’s dinner dishes and silverware like my everyday pieces and put them in the microwave and dishwasher if I use them at a holiday dinner?

A: If you have a dishwasher that is less than 10 years old, it probably washes most things safely. Exceptions include vintage, hollow-handled dinner knives, which can be a problem because old ones are sometimes filled with a substance that melts, and the knife blades loosen or turn. This also can happen to knives made with a stainless blade and different material for the handle.