Kovels Antiques: Grocery stores that carried whole coffee beans used to install grinders in their stores

Q: How much is a Snoopy Astronaut doll worth? It’s made of plastic and is 9 inches tall. Snoopy is wearing his zippered spacesuit but is missing his plastic helmet and flight safety air pack. I got him when I was 9 years old, and he’s in “played with” condition.

A: Determined Productions made this Snoopy Astronaut doll in 1969, the year Apollo 10 made its voyage to the moon. Snoopy’s connection to the space program began in 1968 when NASA chose Snoopy as the mascot for its flight safety program and established the Silver Snoopy Award. Apollo 10 astronauts named their lunar module “Snoopy” and their command module “Charlie Brown,” and those were the call letters for the flight. The doll originally came dressed in a spacesuit, flight shoes, cap, large plastic helmet, flight safety pack and red scarf.

Toys in perfect condition and with the original box sell for the most. They are often toys bought by adult collectors and not played with. Snoopy Astronaut, complete with all accessories and original box, sells for about $200, without the box for $100, and incomplete and not in good condition for $20 or less.