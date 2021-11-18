Kovels Antiques: Gustav Stickley created furniture that was later called mission style

Q: I recently bought a cut-glass decanter at an auction. It has a white residue on the very bottom. How can I remove this without damaging the crystal?

A: The white residue is caused by calcium, lime and other minerals found in hard water. It can be removed by filling the decanter with warm water and adding white vinegar, vinegar and baking soda, or a denture tablet. Let it sit for several hours or overnight. Rinse out the solution and wash the decanter in a plastic tub or in a sink lined with a towel or rubber mat to prevent chipping. Turn the faucet to one side or put a rubber collar on the spout to avoid hitting the metal. Wash in warm (not hot) water and detergent, rinse and put upside down on a dish rack to dry. The inside of the decanter can be dried by inserting pieces of an old cotton sheet and using the handle of a wooden spoon or a wooden dowel to wipe it.

Q: I have a reversible, jacquard weave coverlet that belonged to my great-grandparents, who were married in northwest Ohio in 1863. I’ve kept it in a plastic covering, in a cardboard storage box on a shelf in my basement. It’s 90 inches long and 82 inches wide and has fringe on three sides. The fringe is intact except for about a 4-inch space on the bottom edge. Part of the hem on the fourth edge needs to be resewn. Overall, it’s in amazingly good condition. What should I do for its future preservation? What might it be worth?