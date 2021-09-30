Kovels Antiques: Hand-carved boxes used for storing small treasures are bring big bucks at auction

Hand-decorated storage boxes were important for storage in the 18th century when there were few places, other than shelves, to store small personal items. Collectors today treasure the work of the Bucher family in Berks County, Pennsylvania, made from about 1750 to 1800. There are memorials with dates ranging from 1792 to 1876 with Heinrich, the father’s name.

Heinrich Bucher, and eventually his sons, made and sold bentwood boxes decorated with yellow, green, red and white trees, tulips and other foliage on a black background. The boxes sell today for thousands of dollars. This box sold in a Conestoga auction for $4,260 after 26 bids. It had been estimated at only $1,000.

Q: We bought a four-piece dresser set at a consignment shop for $15. There is a powder box with a lid, a hair receiver, a small tray and a large tray. All four pieces seem to match. Three are marked “T & V Limoges, France.” One is only marked “A.L. Minaud.” There is a small chip on the edge of the powder jar lid. Can you tell me more about this set and an approximate value?