Kovels Antiques: Invention of different saws led to new designs in wood

A: Waterford crystal was first made in 1783 in the Irish city of Waterford. In 1986, Waterford bought Wedgwood and formed the Waterford Wedgwood Group. It became part of WWRD Holdings in 2009. WWRD was bought by Fiskars in 2015. Waterford and Wedgwood are now brands owned by Fiskars. What you are witnessing is the normal ebb and flow of collecting. Many items that used to sell for high prices — like Bakelite jewelry 15 years ago — are now selling for a lot less. Waterford is at a low ebb. But remember what we say about collecting: You should collect what you love. Don’t collect things to predict the future and expect to make money.

Q: I made an impulse buy at a garage sale of a cute 6-inch plate. It has a ½-inch-high rim. The words “Baby’s Plate” are on the brownish-orange rim. The interior is pale yellow with five baby ducks running in a green circle. I paid $15. Can you tell me a little about the plate?