Kovels Antiques: Late summer/early fall heat was relieved with a punkah

A: What you found are sleeve insignia patches. To be eligible for the combat patch, soldiers must have served in an area designated as a hostile environment or during a war period as declared by Congress. The Guadalcanal campaign was fought between Aug. 7, 1942, and Feb. 9, 1943, on and around the island of Guadalcanal in the Pacific theater. It was the first major land offensive by Allied forces against the Empire of Japan. The capture of Guadalcanal marked the turning point of the war in the Pacific. Some 6,000 1st Marine Division men launched an amphibious assault on Guadalcanal. By the end of the campaign, 1,600 Americans were killed, 4,200 were wounded and several thousand died from malaria and other tropical diseases. Your patches are worth $45 but a million in memories. Reproductions sell for $3.

