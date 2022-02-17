Kovels Antiques: Lucite pairs well with metal accents for home decor pieces

A: Silver-plate flatware sets are not selling for high prices and are not popular right now. Because they are plated, they cannot be sold for meltdown value — the silver and other metals mix. Before doing anything with your set, research the name and history of the maker of the set. Remember your inherited set is certainly nice for holiday table settings and don’t forget the sentimental value. A full set of 12 silver-plate place settings sells for about $100 to $200 at auction, but famous brands like Tiffany or Gorham and modern designs can get higher prices.

A: Cut glass is an ancient technique that was revived in Europe in the 1500s. Cut and engraved designs added luster to the glass and helped hide flaws like bubbles. Mold-blown glass used easier and cheaper techniques to imitate cut glass. The mechanical glass press was invented in the 1820s, making production even simpler and less expensive. American manufacturers made pressed glass patterns in a variety of colors. To tell the difference between cut glass and pressed glass, remember the three Ls: look, lift and listen. Cut glass designs have sharp edges, so they sparkle more than pressed glass, which has rounded edges. When you pick up a cut glass item, it will feel heavier than a similar piece of pressed glass. Tap your finger against a piece of cut glass and it will ring with more clarity than pressed glass. Cut glass is usually more expensive than pressed glass, but current prices vary from under $20 to thousands of dollars. Cut glass with a signature or famous manufacturer like Baccarat or Waterford tends to sell for higher prices. Embellishments such as silver mounts or colored glass can further increase the price.