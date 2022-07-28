Kovels Antiques: Miniature furniture made as sample pieces and for dollhouses

Q: I saw what looked like a miniature wooden dresser in an antiques store. It looked old. They were asking $80. Why was miniature furniture made?

A: Miniature furniture, particularly from the early 1700s to the 1850s, were made as sample pieces by cabinetmakers. These replicas were produced on a scale of ¼ inch to 1 foot.

Other miniatures were made for dollhouses. Common pieces were chairs, desks, dressers, tables, footstools, bookcases and beds. Some of the bookshelves included tiny replicas of books. Salesman’s samples are very collectible and often sell for more than most regular-size furniture today. It sounds like your antique store find was priced well.

Q: I’d like to know how best to take care of a Bradley & Hubbard lamp that has been in my family for over 100 years. The base is very large and heavy. It has a reverse-painted umbrella shade and is from about 1910.

A: Bradley & Hubbard was founded in 1854 by Nathaniel Bradley, his brother, William, and his brother-in-law, Walter Hubbard. The company made clocks, sewing machines and other products. Kerosene lamps were made beginning in the 1860s.

The company was reorganized as Bradley and Hubbard Manufacturing Co. in 1875. It became a division of the Charles Parker Co. in 1940. Production of Bradley & Hubbard lamps ceased in the early 1950s. Lamps with reverse-painted glass shades should be kept away from sunlight and heat, which can damage the colors.

Don’t use a lightbulb that’s too hot. Reverse-painted glass should never be washed, just dusted. Use a clean, soft cloth, and don’t apply too much pressure. It could scratch the glass or cause it to crack.

Q: I recently read the book “A Midwife’s Tale: The Life of Martha Ballard based on Her Diary, 1785-1812.” At one point, the book quotes a line from the diary mentioning “Dolly and Sally have washt, scourd my puter and washt the Kitchen”[sic]. I thought pewter was soft and scouring would damage it. Is that right?

A: Yes, pewter is soft, and collectors today do not recommend scouring it. But in the past, up to the 20th century, people used their pewter pieces for cooking, serving and tableware. Homemakers liked it clean and shining. Scouring would have removed any sticky food or residue and made the metal shine. Pewter was cleaned with wood ashes, sand or the Equisetum hyemale plant, also known as “horsetail,” “scouring rush” or “pewter plant.” Today, collectors keep pewter for its decorative value, not its use.

An antique look is especially desirable, so heavy cleaning, which would remove its patina, is not recommended. Wash pewter by hand, not in the dishwasher. We suggest using a commercial pewter polish (not one made for a different metal!), mild soap and water or an ammonia-based glass cleaner. Commercial scouring powder is too harsh for pewter. If necessary, a mild abrasive can help remove tarnish.

“Rotten stone,” a polish made from finely powdered limestone, is considered safe for pewter. The Pewter Society (www.pewtersociety.org/) suggests removing oxidation with fine emery paper. Polish your pewter only once or twice a year. If it is an Arts and Crafts piece with its original finish, we recommend not polishing it at all.

Current prices

Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.

Lunch box, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man and Hulk on front, Captain America on back, blue trim, Thermos, metal, Aladdin, c. 1980, 7¾-by-4-by-7 inches, $65.

Battery dispenser, Ray-O-Vac, “Light When You Need It,” large flashlight over city at night, 10 cents, “Buy Spares That Stay Fresh,” red body, four troughs, tin, 15½-by-10¾ inches, $95.

Movie poster, “North By Northwest,” Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, James Mason, black and white image, “The Master of Suspense weaves his greatest tale!” Alfred Hitchcock, 1959, 41-by-27 inches, $190.

Bohemian glass lustres, amber overlay, etched leafy vines, spear shaped hanging prisms, 13 inches, pair, $235.

Pottery vase, luster glaze, Hispano-Moresque style, blue and copper leaves, scrolling vines, pierced handles, globular body, flared neck and base, 23¾ inches, $320.

Pair of tole buckets, black ground, flower bouquet, gilt scrolls on reverse, gilt borders, ring handles, Victorian, c. 1860, 7¼ inches, pair, $900.

Claret jug, cut glass, moon shape, radial design, silver gilt mounts, handle, oval foot, husks, diaper work, gadroon borders, Andre Aucoc, Paris, France, late 19th century, 10½ inches, pair, $1,025.